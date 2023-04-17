Gunmen Kill 7, Including Child, at Mexico Resort

Six adults and a child under the age of 7 years old were killed Saturday when gunmen shot up a resort in Mexico. The shootings took place at La Palma, a resort in the municipality of Cortazar in Guanajuato state, NBC News reports. An eighth victim was also hospitalized with serious injuries, CNN reports. Video posted to social media shows people in swimwear screaming and clutching their kids. The owner of the resort says the gunmen also destroyed a store on the premises and stole security cameras.

Per the AP, "Guanajuato ... has been Mexico’s most violent state for years" due to the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel fighting local criminal groups, including another drug cartel apparently backed by the Sinaloa cartel. The Mexican army and security forces are searching for the shooters in Saturday afternoon's attack. No motive has been disclosed, and it's not clear whether the victims were Mexican nationals or visitors to the country. (Read more Mexico stories.)