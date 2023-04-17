Musk Makes Eyebrow-Raising Claim About Twitter

CEO says US government had 'full access' to users' DMs in interview with Fox News' Carlson
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 17, 2023 7:47 AM CDT

Elon Musk has been making the interview rounds, and on Monday and Tuesday, he'll grace Fox News in prime time. The network announced that the Twitter CEO recently sat down with host Tucker Carlson for a "wide-ranging" discussion" that will air in two parts, and which covers everything from the "inside story" on the social media network Musk owns to his fears about artificial intelligence. One of the nuggets that Musk talks about regarding the former: the pathway that he says the US government had to Twitter users' direct messages before he took over the site, per the Hill.

"The degree to which various government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on at Twitter blew my mind," Musk told Carlson, answering in the affirmative when the Fox host asked him if that included users' DMs. The Daily Beast notes that Musk's claims, while "extremely serious," are also "currently unsubstantiated." Musk also dove into his fears about AI, and the havoc he believes it could wreak on mankind.

"It has the potential—however small one may regard that probability, but it is nontrivial—it has the potential for civilizational destruction," he told Carlson. Musk added that programmers are also "training the AI to lie," which he noted was "bad." Carlson pointed out that Musk himself had once thrown money at funding artificial intelligence, a fact that Musk lamented as "ironic." The Musk-Carlson sit-down will air at 8pm ET Monday and Tuesday on Fox. (Musk's recent interview with the BBC got a little contentious.)

