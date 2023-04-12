Elon Musk Gives Surprise BBC Interview

Elon Musk sat down for a surprise interview with the BBC on Tuesday night, during which he addressed a wide range of topics related to Twitter. He swung from the serious to the bizarre:
- The pain: Musk acknowledged that he went through with his purchase of Twitter only because a judge forced him to. Among the terms he used to describe his experience since October: "quite painful," a "rollercoaster," "quite a stressful situation over the last several months," and "the pain level has been extremely high—this hasn't been some kind of party."
- The dog: Multiple times during the interview, Musk insisted that he had named his dog Floki CEO of the company, notes Business Insider. “I said I would appoint a new CEO, and I did, and it’s my dog,” he said at one point. When Musk said Floki had a black turtleneck, interviewer James Clayton asked whether that was in reference to Steve Jobs or Elizabeth Holmes. "I guess more Elizabeth Holmes," said Musk. "He's got a husky voice."
- Testy: When Clayton asserted that Twitter now had more hate speech, Musk demanded a specific example. “You said you see more hateful content, but you can’t even name a single one,” Musk said, per the Washington Post. “You just lied!” And later on the same topic: “Give me one example! You literally can’t name one,” he said. “You literally said you experience more hateful content and then couldn’t name a single example, that’s absurd.”
- Big picture: Musk said despite the pain, critics predicting the end of Twitter have been proven wrong. He said most advertisers had returned and the company was "roughly breaking even."
- Personal goal: Musk also addressed his own famous tweeting habits. “Have I shot myself in the foot with tweets multiple times?” he asked. “Yeah." He added that he should probably not tweet after 3am anymore.
