Elon Musk Gives Surprise BBC Interview

Elon Musk sat down for a surprise interview with the BBC on Tuesday night, during which he addressed a wide range of topics related to Twitter. He swung from the serious to the bizarre:

The pain: Musk acknowledged that he went through with his purchase of Twitter only because a judge forced him to. Among the terms he used to describe his experience since October: "quite painful," a "rollercoaster," "quite a stressful situation over the last several months," and "the pain level has been extremely high—this hasn't been some kind of party."