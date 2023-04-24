In Shannen Doherty Divorce, Cryptic Statement About Husband's Agent

After nearly a dozen years of marriage, it's over for Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko. Doherty's rep confirms the actress has filed for divorce, but she told Today on Saturday, "Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option." Cryptically, the rep also told TMZ, "You can contact Kurt's agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved." The gossip site notes it's "not hard to read between the lines." On Friday, Doherty had posted on Instagram, "The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and total respect." Iswarienko, a photographer, cinematographer, and producer, has not commented.

TMZ's sources say this is not exactly an amicable split; the gossip site uses words including "nasty" and "acrimonious" to describe relations between the former couple. Us Weekly has a timeline of their relationship: They started dating in 2008 and wed in 2011; Doherty, now 52, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. It went into remission in 2017 but returned as stage 4 cancer in 2020. They do not have children together. Doherty was first married to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994, then Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003. (Read more Shannen Doherty stories.)