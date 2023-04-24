Paul Rudd Captures a Real-Life Ted Lasso Moment

For anyone who ever wanted to see Ryan Reynolds cry, Paul Rudd has the moment immortalized on video for you. Rudd was in the box with Wrexham FC owners Reynolds and Rob McElhenney when their Welsh soccer team pulled off a crucial win to get promoted to League Two—and like most of us, he had his cell phone on him. The two actors keel over in disbelief, then go in for a big teary hug as fans rush the field, reports Deadline. "Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it," Reynolds said in posting the video on Instagram. (Read more Ryan Reynolds stories.)