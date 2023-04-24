Report: Carlson Exit Was a Big Shock to Fox Staffers

Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News after 14 years—and while the network says the move was "mutually agreed" upon, it appears to have happened abruptly. Hours before the announcement, Fox was still previewing Carlson's Monday night show, in which he was set to interview GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, the Guardian reports. Journalist Yashar Ali tweeted that according to staff and presenters, there was "total and complete shock" at Fox after the announcement. "Everyone outside of top executives, including Tucker’s staff, found out about his exit on Twitter," Ali said. In Carlson's final show on Friday, he said he would be back on Monday. More:

Comments about management may have doomed him. Carlson's surprise exit comes less than a week after Fox agreed to pay $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. An insider tells the Washington Post that Carlson's comments about Fox management in private messages disclosed as part of the lawsuit played a big role in his departure.