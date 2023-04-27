Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence, Kind Of

Tucker Carlson is speaking publicly for the first time since his abrupt ouster from Fox News, though the former host doesn't actually mention the network in the Twitter video he released Wednesday. "Good evening, it's Tucker Carlson!" a chipper-seeming Carlson starts off the 2-minute video, which was posted just after 8pm Eastern time, when his Fox show would normally have begun. He starts off by listing some things one learns when one "steps outside the noise for a few days": In the US, there are a lot of "kind and decent people, people who really care about what's true, and a bunch of hilarious people, also."

He goes on to note that the other thing one learns at such a time is "how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing." And yet, debate on the truly important topics such as "war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources," to Carlson's view, are "not permitted in American media." He claims both major political parties are colluding to shut down conversation about such topics: "Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one-party state," he says. But he assures viewers this state of affairs won't last, and the knowledge of that has turned "the people in charge" fearful, trying to force their agenda. But truth-tellers, in Carlson's view, will ultimately prevail.

"Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren't many places left," he says. The Hill calls the message "cryptic," and it's clear from Carlson's "See you soon" sign-off that he's not planning to fade away. At the Daily Signal, a senior investigative counsel for the conservative Heritage Foundation makes the case that Carlson should move his show to Twitter. (Read more Tucker Carlson stories.)