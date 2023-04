President Biden addressed the annual jokey White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday and slipped in to the expected president-as-comedian role. He included himself, specifically his age, among the targets. Some of the bigger lines, via NPR, the Washington Post, and CNN:

"Call me old, I call it being seasoned," said the 80-year-old president. "You say I am ancient, I say I'm wise. You say I'm over the hill, Don Lemon would say, 'That's a man in his prime.'" That's a dig at the recently fired Lemon's comments about Nikki Haley.

"You might think I don’t like Rupert Murdoch. That’s simply not true. How could I dislike a guy that makes me look like Harry Styles?"

“I had a lot of Ron DeSantis jokes ready, but Mickey Mouse beat the hell out of me, he got there first." It's a reference to this.

Biden said he was offered $10 to keep his speech under 10 minutes. “That’s a switch, a president being offered hush money,” he said in a dig at former President Trump.

"Last year, your favorite Fox reporters were able to attend because they were fully vaccinated and boosted. This year, with that $787 million settlement, they’re here because they can’t say no to a free meal.”

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. followed Biden. "Real quick, Mr. President, I think you left some of your classified documents up here," he said.

Wood drew some boos with this joke, notes NPR: "Drag queens are not at a school to groom your kids. Stop it," he said. "And even if they were, most of them kids are going to get shot at school." He then added, "Don't groan, pass legislation."

(Read more President Biden stories.)