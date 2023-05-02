Best (and Wildest) Looks From 2023 Met Gala

Jared Leto showed up in a giant cat suit, Doja Cat showed up with facial prosthetics that turned her into Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette, David Byrne showed up with his bike, Rihanna showed up encased in white flowers, and Lil Nas X showed up covered in silver body paint (and little else). Those were among the wildest looks from Monday night's Met Gala, and they're all in our photo gallery along with some of the other outfits that got listed on "best of" lists from Vanity Fair, The Cut, and others. This year, the annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute celebrated Lagerfeld's career with the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

In addition to the fashion, the AP reports it was apparently the night to announce pregnancies: Both Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss did so on the red carpet. These are the second children for both. "Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it," tweeted Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian alongside pictures from the gala. "[A]nd @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister—she's been asking & praying for this for a minute. #MetGala." Olympia was born in 2017. Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, had their son Levi in 2021. (Read more Met Gala stories.)