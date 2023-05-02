The Numbers Out of Sudan Are Jarring

Two rival generals in Sudan have been waging war against each other for more than two weeks now, and the UN offered some stats on Tuesday reflecting the brutal impact on citizens:

Refugees: More than 100,000 have fled to neighboring nations already, and the figure is projected to rise to 800,000 by year's end if the fighting doesn't stop, reports the New York Times. In addition to those heading for the border, more than 330,000 have been uprooted from their homes but remain in the country in a new location.