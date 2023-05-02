15 Oddest Things Left in an Uber in 2022

Uber is out with a series of factoids related to stuff left behind in vehicles by passengers. The most commonly forgotten items in 2022 are exactly what you'd think they'd be: Clothing, phones, backpacks and purses, wallets, and headphones make up the top five. A bit more interesting is the list of the most forgetful cities: Jacksonville, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Palm Springs, California; Houston; and Salt Lake City are the top five there. Saturdays and Sundays are the most forgetful days, April the most forgetful month, and 11pm the most common time to report something lost. But all that is prelude to Uber's list of the "most unique lost items." We pulled 15 from its list of 50:

A Danny DeVito Christmas ornament

A toy poodle

16 ounces of fake blood

A remote-controlled device whose function is NSFW

Hamsters, plural

Lightsaber

A calculator, along with tacos

A mannequin wig head

Tattoo ink and gold antlers

A friend's fake tooth

Foley catheter insertion tray kit

Rash cream

Two pet turtles

A power of attorney document issued by the Turkish consulate

"I left a slab of bluefin tuna for sushi on the floorboard of the back seat."