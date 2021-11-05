Video Shows Henry Ruggs After Fatal Car Accident

(Newser) – TMZ has obtained video of the moments after the devastating crash involving former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs. In the difficult-to-watch footage, the 22-year-old and his girlfriend can be seen embracing on the ground near the Toyota RAV4 that was engulfed in flames after Ruggs' Corvette hit it from behind at 127mph in a residential neighborhood a few miles from the Las Vegas Strip. His girlfriend can be heard saying, "I'm sorry. I'm sorry," and, later, screaming for help as Ruggs goes in and out of consciousness. See the footage here. More of the latest on the tragedy:

A desperate scramble: Two witnesses who tried to help victim Tina Tintor, the 23-year-old who died alongside her dog in the RAV4, recount hearing her desperate screams for help as the fire spread. She was pinned, her door was jammed, and they were unable to get her out before the flames overtook the car. "I thought for sure we were going to be able to do something. The fire was so small at the time. It just grew fast. Really fast,' one of them tells KTNV. A security guard for a nearby condo complex who heard the crash and rushed over gives the Las Vegas Review-Journal a similar account.

Close to home: Tintor was mere miles from her home when she was killed. Ruggs told investigators he, too, was heading home at the time; the two have lived about three miles from one another since at least April. Tintor's best friend tells the Sun she and Tintor had been on a late-night walk with Tintor's dog in the hours before the crash.

Tintor's 25-year-old brother tells USA Today their parents, who fled war-torn Serbia for the US in 2000, are "destroyed," and that the tragedy "doesn't feel real." In a statement, a lawyer for the family says, "Tina’s tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend. Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parents’ life." Late-night text: Ruggs' former teammate Derek Carr told reporters he heard from Ruggs hours before the crash. "He literally texted me at midnight a golf swing, hit me and Hunter (Renfrow, Raiders wide receiver): ‘How’s my swing look? You guys need to help me.'" Social media accounts appear to show Ruggs and his girlfriend drinking mai tais at Topgolf Las Vegas in the hours before the crash.

Ruggs' former teammate Derek Carr told reporters he heard from Ruggs hours before the crash. "He literally texted me at midnight a golf swing, hit me and Hunter (Renfrow, Raiders wide receiver): ‘How’s my swing look? You guys need to help me.'" Social media accounts appear to show Ruggs and his girlfriend drinking mai tais at Topgolf Las Vegas in the hours before the crash. Final seconds: Ruggs' girlfriend told investigators that as he approached the RAV4, he yelled, "What is this guy doing?" while slamming on the brakes.