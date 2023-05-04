The late Carrie Fisher will receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, on Star Wars Day, but there's now another war brewing over who'll be at the celebratory ceremony. On Wednesday, Fisher's daughter, 30-year-old actor Billie Lourd, issued a statement to the Hollywood Reporter conceding that she didn't invite her mother's siblings—brother Todd Fisher, and sisters Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher—to the event, noting that "they know why." According to Lourd, fallout between herself and her uncle and aunts was spurred by their actions after her mother's death and that of her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, who died a day after Fisher's passing on Dec. 27, 2016.

Lourd says her extended family capitalized on the tragedies by writing books and granting interviews "for a lot of money," without ever touching base with her on it. "Though I recognize they have every right to do whatever they choose, their actions were very hurtful to me at the most difficult time in my life," she notes. "I chose to and still choose to deal with her loss in a much different way." Lourd says she was forced to issue her statement in response to comments made by her mother's siblings, starting with Todd Fisher, who told TMZ on Tuesday that it was "heartbreaking and shocking" to him to not be invited, especially as he says he was the one who jump-started getting his late sister her star.

He also denies to THR that he capitalized off of anything related to his sister's and mother's deaths, and that Lourd's father had been in the loop on the "loving and truthful homage" he'd penned for them. The surviving Fisher sisters, meanwhile, put up an Instagram post on Wednesday noting that "for some bizarre, misguided reason our niece has chosen not to include us in this epic moment in our sister's career." They say Carrie Fisher would've wanted them there. Lourd tells THR that the three siblings' statements confirmed "that my instincts were right." She adds: "To be clear—there is no feud. We have no relationship. This was a conscious decision on my part to break a cycle with a way of life I want no part of for myself or my children." (Read more Carrie Fisher stories.)