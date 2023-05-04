Trump Slams Harry, Meghan Ahead of Coronation

With Britain preparing for its first coronation since 1953, former President Trump shared his thoughts with broadcaster GB News during his visit to Scotland this week. Trump—who is not on the guest list for the coronation of King Charles III—said "it's going to be a great day and they’ll do a great job," but he slammed Meghan Markle for being "disrespectful" to Queen Elizabeth, Deadline reports. "I was actually surprised Harry was invited, to be honest," he said. Trump also said it was "very disrespectful" for President Biden not to attend, though no US president has ever been present at a British coronation. First lady Jill Biden will be part of the US delegation at Saturday's ceremony. More:
- South Africans want a diamond back. Reuters reports that some South Africans are calling for the return of the Star of Africa diamond in the king's royal scepter. The stone, the world's largest diamond, was presented to the British monarchy after it was mined in 1905, when the country was under British colonial rule. "The diamond needs to come to South Africa. It needs to be a sign of our pride, our heritage, and our culture," says activist Mothusi Kamanga.
- Anti-monarchists see an opportunity. The AP reports that the crowds lining the streets of London on Saturday will include protesters who want this to be the last coronation. More than 1,500 are expected to gather near the Trafalgar Square statue of King Charles I, who was deposed and executed in 1649. Campaigners say Charles III is much less popular and respected than his mother, meaning his coronation is a good opportunity to push for dispensing with the monarchy.
- "The most blingy way of signing your job contract." Reuters lists highlights to look out for during Saturday's procession and ceremony, including the ancient anointing ritual and, of course, the moment the crown is placed on the king's head. "It is the most blingy way of signing your job contract," says royal historian and professor Kate Williams.
- How to watch. The BBC has a guide to events for North Americans wishing to watch the coronation and subsequent events, though committed royal-watchers will need to get up early: The king and Queen Camilla will leave Buckingham Palace at 5:20am Eastern for the 6am ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
- Coronation quiche. The Telegraph is among the more pro-monarchy British newspapers, but it's not a fan of the special dish Buckingham Palace chefs created for the occasion—a quiche with broad beans, tarragon, and spinach.
