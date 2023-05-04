Trump Slams Harry, Meghan Ahead of Coronation

With Britain preparing for its first coronation since 1953, former President Trump shared his thoughts with broadcaster GB News during his visit to Scotland this week. Trump—who is not on the guest list for the coronation of King Charles III—said "it's going to be a great day and they’ll do a great job," but he slammed Meghan Markle for being "disrespectful" to Queen Elizabeth, Deadline reports. "I was actually surprised Harry was invited, to be honest," he said. Trump also said it was "very disrespectful" for President Biden not to attend, though no US president has ever been present at a British coronation. First lady Jill Biden will be part of the US delegation at Saturday's ceremony. More:

South Africans want a diamond back. Reuters reports that some South Africans are calling for the return of the Star of Africa diamond in the king's royal scepter. The stone, the world's largest diamond, was presented to the British monarchy after it was mined in 1905, when the country was under British colonial rule. "The diamond needs to come to South Africa. It needs to be a sign of our pride, our heritage, and our culture," says activist Mothusi Kamanga.