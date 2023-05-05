Prosecutors Are Probing Trump's Ties to LIV Golf

The Justice Department has found an insider witness in its intensifying investigation into former President Trump's handling of classified documents. That's according to the New York Times, which reports the unknown witness, who worked for Trump at Mar-a-Lago, has handed over a photo of the storage room where the documents were held at the private Florida club. Prosecutors are said to be investigating whether Trump ordered boxes of documents subpoenaed by the Justice Department to be moved out of the storage room last year, and whether Trump's valet, Walt Nauta, carried out such orders. Sources say investigators led by special counsel Jack Smith are looking at others who may have had access to the sensitive material, as well as possible gaps in Mar-a-Lago's security footage.

The investigation is heating up "through a wave of new subpoenas and grand jury testimony," per the Times. It reports "at least four more Mar-a-Lago employees" have been subpoenaed in recent weeks, though two sources say almost every employee has been subpoenaed, with even those serving "in fairly obscure jobs" asked to speak to investigators for a second time. Prosecutors have also issued several subpoenas to the Trump Organization—one applies to Chief Operating Officer Matthew Calamari Sr., who previously served as head of security; he and his son, the Trump Organization's director of security, were to appear before the grand jury on Thursday, per CNN—and the company that handles surveillance footage for the organization, including at Mar-a-Lago.

Prosecutors were also able to "pierce attorney-client privilege" to obtain testimony from Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran by convincing a judge that Trump may have misled him. Corcoran testified that several Trump employees told him documents were held in the storage room exclusively, which wasn't the case. Another line of inquiry is said to focus on Trump's ties to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league, which has hosted tournaments at Trump's resorts. "It is unclear what bearing Mr. Trump's relationship with LIV Golf has on the broader investigation, but it suggests that the prosecutors are examining certain elements of Mr. Trump's family business," per the Times. A Trump rep accuses prosecutors of targeting "anyone who has worked for President Trump" in a "witch hunt" that's designed "to meddle in an election and prevent the American people from returning him to the White House." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)