Paramount Calls Quits on Yellowstone

The hit TV series Yellowstone will ride into the sunset this fall, just in time for a sequel to pick up the story of the Dutton family. It had been unclear whether star Kevin Costner would continue to appear on the series, and the announcement didn't completely clarify that issue. The second half of the fifth season of Yellowstone will premiere in December, the Los Angeles Times reports. The next month, the sequel will debut; the series' title and cast have not been announced. Asked if Costner would appear on the show after Season 5, a Paramount spokesman would not say.

The network might be trying to keep Costner's reappearance a possibility, per USA Today. In March, an executive told the Hollywood Reporter that actor Matthew McConaughey would be in the sequel, whether Costner was or not. The stop and restart also puts an end to the arrangement in which Paramount's hit has streamed on Comcast's Peacock, a competitor. The Yellowstone sequel will air on the Paramount Network and stream on Paramount+. In fact, all sequels will stay on Paramount platforms. (Read more TV series stories.)