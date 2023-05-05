New Jersey's Pasta Mystery Remains Unsolved

Hundreds of pounds have been cleaned up, and mayor says it's not worth investigating
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 5, 2023 2:32 PM CDT
New Jersey's Pasta Mystery Remains Unsolved
This photo provided by Nina Jochnowitz shows hundreds of pounds of pasta that was dumped near a stream in Old Bridge, N.J., on Friday, April 28, 2023.   (Nina Jochnowitz via AP)

Authorities in a central New Jersey town say they don't know who dumped hundreds of pounds of pasta near a stream, but they're no longer worrying about it. Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry said Friday that the spaghetti, noodles, and macaroni was cleaned up last week by public works crews, per the AP. The odd sight quickly drew national attention when photos of the pasta were posted on social media. The estimated 500 pounds of pasta was apparently raw when it was dumped, but subsequent heavy rains softened the food and made the mounds look like they had been cooked, officials have said.

It's not believed the pasta had been at the site for long before it was discovered. Henry said the pasta did not cause any environmental damage or health issues, and he considers the matter closed. “It certainly shouldn’t have ended up in the woods—putting in or near the stream bed was not the best idea—but I certainly hope our police are not putting more time into this” he said. “Assuming the pasta was still usable, I wish it had ended up in our food bank, which could have really used it.” (Read more strange stuff stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X