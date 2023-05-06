King Charles III Receives His Royal Crown

It was an event decades in the making. King Charles III was crowned Saturday in a ceremony rife with pageantry, using a blueprint that "has stayed much the same for more than 1,000 years," notes CNN. After a procession in a golden carriage to Westminster Abbey, the monarch took a series of oaths related to his new role—officially assumed after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September—then became the first UK monarch to offer a prayer out loud during the coronation ceremony. In his prayer, the king asked to "be a blessing" to individuals "of every faith and conviction."

Then it was on to Charles being anointed with holy oil behind a privacy screen by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who led the service, followed by Charles' receiving of centuries-old symbolic items, including spurs and swords, per NPR. Finally, the king, seated on a 700-year-old wooden throne, was crowned with the nearly 400-year-old St. Edward's Crown (if you didn't get up early enough in the States, watch the moment of his crowning here).

After his crowning, Charles' eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince William, touched his father's crown and pledged allegiance to him, which was followed by the audience reciting, "May the king live forever." Following Charles' coronation, his wife, Camilla, who will now be known as Queen Camilla, received her own crown—the St. Mary's Crown—and a scepter and rod.