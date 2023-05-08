Escapee's Surprise Plea Comes With an Apology

A surprise guilty plea by an Alabama inmate means he won't face murder charges regarding the woman who helped his notorious escape last year. Casey White pleaded guilty to first-degree escape last week, and he will likely receive a life term at his sentencing in June, per the New York Times. “You’re probably just as surprised by today’s turn of events as we are,” his lawyer, Robert Tuten, said after the hearing. White, 39, escaped last spring with the help of corrections officer Vicky White, 56, with whom he had struck up a romantic relationship, per CNN.

They were on the run about two weeks before police caught up with them, at which point Vicky White died of what authorities believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Because her death occurred during Casey White's escape, he faced felony murder charges, but last week's plea negates that. Casey White already was serving a lengthy term for multiple violent offenses, and he still faces trial for a murder that occurred before his escape. While in court to make his plea, he apologized to Vicky White's mother and said the pair had been in love, per News19. "It wasn't supposed to go that way," he told her. (Read more Casey White stories.)