After Fat-Shaming Post, Christie Calls Trump 'a Spoiled Baby'

Chris Christie criticized Donald Trump on a couple of fronts after the former president posted an altered video on his social media site mocking his rival's weight. The video was doctored to make it appear Christie was standing at an all-you-can-buffet, holding a plate of food, when he kicked off his presidential campaign Tuesday in New Hampshire, USA Today reports. The clip surfaced on Twitter before Trump posted it on Truth Social. Christie's response: "It's so childish. It's so juvenile. He is such a spoiled baby."

Christie addressed the post Wednesday in an appearance on CNN, saying that, "like tens of millions of Americans," he's struggled with his weight for about 20 years. Trump also posted a critique of Christie's speech, per the Hill. "If we had a child who conducted themselves like that," Christie told host Jake Tapper, "we'd send them to their room, not to the White House." The Republican candidate kept the issue alive later on Twitter, adding a potential Trump vulnerability. "At his advanced age, it is time to give up hope that Trump will ever grow up," Christie tweeted. "We need a leader, not a child." (Read more Chris Christie stories.)