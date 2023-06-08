Carlson's Show Brings a Letter From Fox

Tucker Carlson's new show on Twitter show violates his contract with Fox News, his former employer informed him Wednesday. Carlson, who lost his longtime Fox job in April, debuted the new program, Tucker on Twitter, on Tuesday night. The letter delivered to his lawyers says Carlson is "in breach" of the contract, which prohibits the commentator from doing anything for another operation, including an internet or streaming service, Axios reports. The host's lawyers maintain Twitter and Fox aren't direct competitors.

"Fox defends its very existence on freedom of speech grounds. Now they want to take Tucker Carlson’s right to speak freely away from him because he took to social media to share his thoughts on current events," Bryan Freedman, Carlson's lawyer, said in a statement to Axios. Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment, per NBC News. Axios has reported that Carlson is preparing an attack campaign against Fox to pressure the network to let him out of his contract, which expires in January 2025. (Read more Tucker Carlson stories.)