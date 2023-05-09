Mark Zuckerberg Wins Gold Medal at Jiu-Jitsu Competition

Mark Zuckerberg competed in his first jiu-jitsu tournament Saturday, and came away with a gold and a silver medal, he posted on Instagram. Video taken at the tournament shows some of the Facebook founder's moves, USA Today reports. According to Sports Illustrated, Zuck, who started training in jiu-jitsu during the pandemic, "outlasted the field in both the gi and no gi disciplines of the white belt master 2 lightweight division."

As Yahoo News notes, Zuck, 38, appeared to get upset at the ref during one bout, in which Zuck ended up pinned and the ref called the match for his competitor. The ref apparently thought Zuck had "tapped out," but onlookers say the billionaire was confused and surprised at that and insisted it was an error. The match was eventually recast as a 0-0 draw. Bleacher Report says that when talking to Joe Rogan last August about starting up with mixed martial arts, Zuck said, "From the very first session that I did, like five minutes in, I was like, 'Where has this been my whole life?'" Zuck has also been running races, learning to sew, and welcoming a new baby, according to his other recent Instagram posts. (Read more Mark Zuckerberg stories.)