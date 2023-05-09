Boy Orphaned by Shooting Sees Huge Show of Support

Online fundraiser for William Cho, 6, has raised more than $1.3M in Allen, Texas
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 9, 2023 10:34 AM CDT
Fundraiser for Young Shooting Survivor Eclipses $1M
Visitors to a makeshift memorial on Monday leave flowers in front of a large cross at the mall where eight people were killed in Allen, Texas.   (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

One of the young survivors of the mall shooting in Allen, Texas, has evidently struck a nerve among Americans. A GoFundMe page for 6-year-old William Cho had raised more than $1.3 million as of Tuesday morning. William was orphaned in the shooting—his Korean-American parents, Kyu Cho, 37, and Cindy Cho, 35, were killed, as was his only sibling, 3-year-old James, per the AP and Unilad. "An afternoon that should have been filled with light, love, and celebration unfortunately was cut short by another mass shooting," reads the GoFundMe page.

The family members were only three of the eight people killed, and several others were wounded. A list of verified fundraisers for the other victims is here, and you can read more about the others here. "Words cannot even begin to describe the devastation that our family feels," one relative of 20-year-old Christian LaCour wrote on Facebook, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "There will forever be a void." (The local chamber of commerce has apologized for an ill-timed online post celebrating a group called "Pulling Triggers and Pulling Corks.")

