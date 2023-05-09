2 Polling Trends Don't Bode Well for Biden

Election Day is still 546 days away, meaning you can take the current polls with an extra-large grain of salt. Still, political stories are taking note of two clear trends of late, both of them positive for former President Trump. First, he's cementing his lead over Ron DeSantis and the rest of the GOP field. And second, President Biden looks increasingly vulnerable in a one-on-one rematch. Coverage:

Biden trouble: Much of the chatter stems from a Washington Post/ABC poll showing Trump ahead of Biden by 6 points. "No single poll means all that much, especially so early in an election cycle, and the president's strategists as well as some independent analysts questioned its methodology," writes Peter Baker in a New York Times analysis. But other polls suggest the race is at least extremely close. "Taken together, they suggest that the president opens the 2024 campaign facing enormous challenges with no guarantee of victory over Mr. Trump."