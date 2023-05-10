Trump's Town Hall Could Be a Minefield for Him ... and CNN

Former President Trump will appear in a live CNN town hall on Wednesday night—marking his first appearance in seven years on the network he has derided as "fake," and one that comes a day after he was found liable for sexual battery and defamation in the E. Jean Carroll case. The town hall, held at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire, will begin at 8pm Eastern and feature an audience of Republican and independent voters who will be lobbing questions his way. Kaitlan Collins will host and "no question is off the table," says the network. As Politico notes, it's "virtually ensur[ed]" that he'll be asked about the verdict. More:

But it's proving to be a bit of a minefield for CNN. The New York Times reports critics are questioning why the network would give a live platform "to someone who defended rioters at the United States Capitol and still insists the 2020 election was rigged"—and now someone who has been found liable of sexual abuse. Others, like Ted Koppel, say that's overblown: "I'm not sure that news organizations should necessarily be in the business of making ideological judgments. Is he a legitimate object of news attention? You bet."