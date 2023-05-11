Trump Played a 'Steamroller' at CNN Town Hall

Supporters and detractors of former President Trump don't agree on much, but many on both sides believe the CNN town hall event Wednesday was a good night for him. During 70 minutes in front of a Trump-friendly audience in New Hampshire, Trump repeated his lies about the 2020 election being stolen and mocked E. Jean Carroll, the woman he was found liable for sexually abusing in a verdict Tuesday. Moderator Kaitlan Collins struggled at times to push back, which "underscored the challenges of fact-checking Trump in real time," the AP reports. Trump spoke through many attempts to interrupt him and called Collins a "nasty person" at one point.



"A primetime Trump rally." CNN "effectively gave America a primetime Trump rally with fewer people selling offensive T-shirts outside," writes Rex Huppke at USA Today. "And for anyone who grew weary of Trump’s reflexive dishonesty and bullheaded cruelty while he was president, Wednesday night brought back nauseating memories, as well as a preview of how little has changed."