West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins will keep his job after twice uttering a homophobic slur and dissing Catholics in a radio interview. A podcaster who aired his comments in full isn't so lucky. The controversy started Monday, when Huggins was being interviewed on WLW-AM radio, reports the Cincinnati Enquirer. He referred to Xavier University fans as "Catholic f--s" and said they tossed "rubber penises" onto the court during a game against the University of Cincinnati, where he used to coach. "It was all those f--s and those Catholic f--s I think threw them," he said to laughter.

The backlash came quickly, and in a statement, Huggins apologized for using "a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for," per the Herald-Dispatch of West Virginia. WVU condemned the remarks, but Huggins will keep his job after agreeing to a three-game suspension, a $1 million reduction in his $4.15 million salary, and sensitivity training, reports the AP.

Huggins doubled down on his apology in a second statement Wednesday, and a podcaster covering the controversy for the Locked On Podcast Network decided to air Huggins' original comments in full. "I did that because I thought it was important to play and get the full context of what he had said," says Josh Neighbors in a tweeted video, explaining that he'd been fired from the network as a result, per Awful Announcing. Neighbors adds that he found the coach's comments "abhorrent." The network hasn't commented on the firing. (Read more Bob Huggins stories.)