New Releases Don't Touch Guardians, Mario Bros.

Several new movies infiltrated theaters this weekend, including a lighthearted trip to Italy with Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton, and Mary Steenburgen and a Ben Affleck-fronted detective thriller. The two top spots were once again claimed by Marvel and Mario, however. In its second weekend, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 added $60.5 million from North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday. That's a slim 49% drop from its opening, unusually small for big superhero films. It's the smallest Marvel drop since the beginning of the pandemic. Including $91.9 million from international showings, Vol. 3 has already grossed over $528.8 million worldwide, the AP reports. Second place went to the Super Mario Bros. Movie with $13 million in its sixth weekend, bringing its domestic grosses just shy of $536 million.

Of the new movies, Book Club: The Next Chapter fared best with $6.5 million from 3,508 locations. Robert Rodriguez's Hypnotic, meanwhile, is bombing. The mystery starring Affleck as a detective whose daughter is missing cost a reported $65 million to make. It went into the weekend with poor reviews (32% on Rotten Tomatoes) and limited marketing, then earned just $2.4 million from 2,118 locations. Other mid-level releases failed to make a splash, including Charlie Day's Hollywood satire Fool's Paradise, which earned $443,140 from 784 locations, and the anime-inspired Knights of the Zodiac, which made $535,000 from 586 theaters. Things should pick up next weekend when Fast X enters the summer box office race, followed by the live-action the Little Mermaid on May 26.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore: