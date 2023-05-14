New Releases Don't Touch Guardians, Mario Bros.

'Book Club' tops weekend debuts
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 14, 2023 1:15 PM CDT
New Releases Can't Reach Guardians Vol. 3
This image released by Marvel Studios shows Zoe Saldana as Gamora in a scene from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."   (Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)

Several new movies infiltrated theaters this weekend, including a lighthearted trip to Italy with Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton, and Mary Steenburgen and a Ben Affleck-fronted detective thriller. The two top spots were once again claimed by Marvel and Mario, however. In its second weekend, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 added $60.5 million from North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday. That's a slim 49% drop from its opening, unusually small for big superhero films. It's the smallest Marvel drop since the beginning of the pandemic. Including $91.9 million from international showings, Vol. 3 has already grossed over $528.8 million worldwide, the AP reports. Second place went to the Super Mario Bros. Movie with $13 million in its sixth weekend, bringing its domestic grosses just shy of $536 million.

Of the new movies, Book Club: The Next Chapter fared best with $6.5 million from 3,508 locations. Robert Rodriguez's Hypnotic, meanwhile, is bombing. The mystery starring Affleck as a detective whose daughter is missing cost a reported $65 million to make. It went into the weekend with poor reviews (32% on Rotten Tomatoes) and limited marketing, then earned just $2.4 million from 2,118 locations. Other mid-level releases failed to make a splash, including Charlie Day's Hollywood satire Fool's Paradise, which earned $443,140 from 784 locations, and the anime-inspired Knights of the Zodiac, which made $535,000 from 586 theaters. Things should pick up next weekend when Fast X enters the summer box office race, followed by the live-action the Little Mermaid on May 26.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

  1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, $60.5 million.
  2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, $13 million.
  3. Book Club: The Next Chapter, $6.5 million.
  4. Evil Dead Rise, $3.7 million.
  5. Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, $2.5 million.
  6. Hypnotic, $2.4 million.
  7. John Wick: Chapter 4, $1.9 million.
  8. Love Again, $1.6 million.
  9. Air, $875,357.
  10. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, $740,000.

