Two police officers in Oklahoma got quite the surprise earlier this week while coming to the aid of what they thought was a person in distress. CBS News reports that the Enid Police Department's David Sneed and Neal Storey responded Monday to a call reporting someone crying for help, and bodycam video shows what happened once they arrived at the rural scene. The clip shows the pair walking through a field toward faint cries in the background that do indeed sound like a person yelling. "I think it's a person," one of the officers can be heard saying on video as they near the sounds.

"That's a person," the officer finally says with more determination. Alarmed that the yells sound like someone saying "Help!," the officers start running toward the commotion, but seconds later, they realized, with a laugh, that there was no "damsel in distress," per a police department statement. It was actually a "very upset goat," throwing a fit because it had been separated from a pal, its owner explained to the cops. Still, "your swift actions (although in the end not necessary) are appreciated by us all," the PD wrote to Sneed and Storey, without being able to resist a final joke: "All in all, you really can't say it was that baaad of a call." Speaking of "swift"... (Read more strange stuff stories.)