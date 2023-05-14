Turkish Returns Suggest Runoff

In a tense election being watched by nations all over the world—partly because of its implications for Russia's invasion of Ukraine—the count for Turkey's incumbent president fell below 50% late Sunday night. The Anadolu state-run news agency reported his challenger running at 44%. If neither receives a majority, Kemal Kilicdaroglu and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will compete in a runoff election in two weeks, the New York Times reports. The Anka news agency, which generally leans toward the opposition, had Erdogan at 49% and Kilicdaroglu at 45% with 95% of ballot boxes counted, per the AP.

The nation's election board said it was giving the count to political parties right away but wouldn't make numbers public until they're final. Polls had shown Erdogan was headed for a close reelection fight, for reasons including discontent over the state of Turkey's economy and concerns that he's steering the nation toward one-man rule. Kilicdaroglu, a coalition candidate, had a slight lead in polls. While the votes were being counted Sunday, per the Times, Erdogan told his supporters on Twitter to "not to leave the polling stations, no matter what, until the results are finalized." Kilicdaroglu posted a similar tweet: "Our ballot observers and officials at the local election boards should never leave their places. We will not sleep tonight, my people." (Read more Turkey stories.)