This Guy Is Having a Bonkers 2023

OK, so you might think you've done a little something with your 2023 thus far. But Jalen Hurts, quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, took his team to the Super Bowl in February (mind you, they barely lost, but lose they did), signed a five-year, $255 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL, and now he's got a really special cherry on top of his 2023: As NPR reports, Hurts has earned his master's degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma at the age of 24.

"I Know Momma Proud Of This One," he posted on Instagram in a photo of him in cap and gown. Momma's not the only one: "Mastered it," the Eagles tweeted. "Congratulations to @JalenHurts on completing his Master's degree. #FlyEaglesFly" Hurts transferred to the University of Oklahoma in 2019 as a grad student from the University of Alabama. (Read more Jalen Hurts stories.)