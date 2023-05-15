Mid-Show Pep Talk May Have Helped Trump

Axios points out that former President Trump became increasingly aggressive as last week's town hall on CNN progressed, and the outlet thinks it knows why. Mike Allen reports that aide Jason Miller showed Trump real-time tweets from angry critics at the first commercial break, and it apparently inspired Trump to go back out even more fired up for round two. "He was the leader of the free world again," one insider tells Axios. The tweets he saw included those from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (here) and the Lincoln Project (here) slamming CNN for giving Trump such a forum.

Another dig: Trump, meanwhile, took another shot Sunday night at Kaitlan Collins of CNN, who moderated the town hall, notes the Daily Beast. Nobody "had any problems with what (CNN CEO Chris Licht) wanted to do until after the show started, when they quickly realized that Ms. Collins was not exactly Barbara Walters, or even close," the former president wrote on Truth Social. He slammed AOC as "neurotic" in the same post.

