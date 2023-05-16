Jamie Foxx Is in a Chicago Rehab Center: Sources

It's still not clear what Jamie Foxx's health scare entailed, but sources tell TMZ the actor entered a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago late last month and is "recovering well." The center specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab, and cancer rehabilitation, the gossip site reports, adding that it also has an "adaptive sports and fitness program," which could explain the pickleball Foxx's daughter recently said he'd been playing. Meanwhile, it was just announced that that same daughter, Corinne, will co-host a new music trivia show with her dad next year, CNN reports.

The series, titled We Are Family, will feature secret, hidden celebrities who will sing duets with a non-famous member of their family. The studio audience will try to guess who the mystery celeb is. Jamie and Corinne Foxx already appear together on music game show Beat Shazam, but since Jamie Foxx's medical complication, Kelly Osbourne and Nick Cannon have been filling in for them, People reports. “We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam," say the father-daughter duo in a statement. "We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.” (Read more Jamie Foxx stories.)