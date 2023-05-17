Secret Service Probing Incident at National Security Adviser's Home

An intruder showed up inside the home of President Biden's national security adviser last month in an incident that is now being revealed for the first time. Jake Sullivan confronted the man around 3am on the morning in question and he left, the Washington Post reports. Sullivan then alerted the Secret Service agents who were stationed outside his Washington, DC, home—Sullivan has a round-the-clock security detail, but agents were not aware of the intruder until after Sullivan told him to leave, sources say. An investigation has now been opened into the incident, Politico reports. The Secret Service is investigating how the man got into Sullivan's home, and particularly how he got in without agents being aware of his presence, sources say.

There were no signs of forced entry at the home, and sources say the man appeared intoxicated and confused about his whereabouts. There was no indication, they say, that the intruder wanted to hurt Sullivan or knew who he was. Even so, a Secret Service spokesperson says, "Any deviation from our protective protocols is unacceptable and if discovered, personnel will be held accountable." For now, additional security precautions are being taken around Sullivan and his home. As Axios points out, other security threats against lawmakers and other government officials have recently taken place, including one at the home of Nancy Pelosi, another at the home of Brett Kavanaugh, and one at a Virginia congressman's office. (Read more Jake Sullivan stories.)