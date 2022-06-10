Arrest Near Kavanaugh Home Highlights a New Threat

(Newser) – The arrest of an armed man near the home of Brett Kavanaugh has put the focus on security for the Supreme Court and its justices—not to mention turmoil within the court at a particularly volatile moment. Coverage:

In Congress: Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats on Thursday delayed action on a Senate plan to provide more security for justices, reports the New York Times. Pelosi says the House will take it up early next week but needs time to hash out details, including how far the protection will extend to justices' families. Top Republicans criticized the delay and suggested Democrats seem to care about such threats only when they're directed at fellow Democrats.

Criticism: "How many times do they have to be threatened?" said House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in faulting the House delay. "How many people need to be arrested with a gun outside their home?" Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, said of the delay: "No more fiddling around with this. They need to pass it today."