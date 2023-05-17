Court Upholds Sarkozy's Corruption Sentence

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has lost an appeal against his sentence for corruption and influence peddling, but he won't have to spent any time behind bars. The appeals court upheld the 68-year-old's three-year sentence, with two years suspended, but said he could serve the year of detention at home with an electronic bracelet, Le Monde reports. His lawyer said she would appeal the case to France's highest appeals court, the Court of Cassation, the BBC reports. "Nicolas Sarkozy is innocent," lawyer Jacqueline Laffont said. "We will take this all the way." She called the decision "stupefying" and "unjust."

Sarkozy, who will not be required to wear a tag until the appeals process is over, served a single term as president and left office in 2012. In 2021, he became the first former French president to receive a custodial sentence after he was found guilty of trying to bribe a judge in 2014. Later in 2021, he received another prison sentence in connection with a campaign finance case, which is also being appealed. Last week, prosecutors asked for Sarkozy to stand trial in yet another case, this one involving allegations that he illegally took millions of dollars in financing for his 2007 campaign from Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi. (Read more Nicolas Sarkozy stories.)