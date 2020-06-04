2 Key Phone Numbers Shared in Madeleine McCann Case

(Newser)
The new suspect in the 2007 disappearance of 3-year-old Madeleine McCann in Portugal has been identified as Christian B., a 43-year-old German national and child sex offender currently serving time in prison for rape. McCann family spokesperson Clarence Mitchell said that in 13 years, he couldn't "recall an instance when the police had been so specific about an individual." He added that Madeleine's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, see the development as "potentially very significant," per the BBC. More on the suspect—and other persons still to be found:
- Christian B. has been named by three police agencies—in Portugal, Germany, and the family's native UK. However, German police say "there is reason to assume that there are other persons … who have concrete knowledge of the course of the crime and maybe also of the place where the body was left."
- German prosecutors are investigating Christian B. on suspicion of murder, per the Guardian. But the Met Police still consider it a missing persons case as there is no "definitive evidence" showing whether Madeleine is alive or dead. She disappeared while vacationing with her family at a resort in Praia da Luz in the Algarve region on May 3, 2007.