Woman, 95, Tasered by Cops Dies

The 95-year-old woman with dementia who was tasered by police at an Australian nursing home has died "surrounded by family and loved ones," reports the BBC, and the officer who tasered her is now facing assault charges. Clare Nowland was walking with a walker on May 17 "at a slow pace" and, per New South Wales Police, "armed" with a steak knife she apparently swiped from the kitchen when 33-year-old Constable Kristian White tased her as she continued to advance. She dropped to the floor and suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed. Nowland was 5-foot-2 and weighed 95lbs; the case has caused a stir in Australia about police overreaction.

Nowland had not been expected to survive the injury, and NSW police extended condolences to "those who were lucky enough to know, love, and be loved by Mrs Nowland during a life she led hallmarked by family, kindness and community." As the New York Times reports, White was charged hours before Nowland's death with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and common assault. He's expected to appear in court in July. (Read more Taser stories.)