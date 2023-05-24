Hunter College adjunct professor Shellyne Rodriguez was initially embroiled in controversy over a viral video showing her cursing at anti-abortion students. But all that was overshadowed Tuesday when the 45-year-old was captured in another video chasing journalists with a machete. A reporter and photographer from the New York Post had showed up at Rodriguez's apartment in an attempt to speak with her about her criticism of anti-abortion advocates. "Get the f--- away from my door, or I'm gonna chop you up with this machete!" Rodriguez allegedly shouted before opening her door and holding the weapon to reporter Reuven Fenton's neck, the Post reports, offering video evidence.

The reporter and photographer fled. A vehicle's dashcam next captured Rodriguez following the pair onto the street. She moves close to Fenton as photographer Robert Miller raises his camera. The art professor then chases after the photographer, who sprints into a roadway to escape her. "If I see you on this block one more f---ing time, you're gonna..." Rodriguez yelled, per the Post. She also kicked Fenton in the shins as he tried to get into his vehicle, the outlet notes. The NYPD is investigating the incident, per the BBC. Fenton tells Fox News that he's considering whether to press charges. Hunter College was less hesitant. Within hours, the college, part of the City University of New York, announced Rodriguez had been "relieved of her duties ... effective immediately."

In the earlier May 2 incident, Rodriguez was shown approaching students representing the anti-abortion group Students for Life of America at an information stall. "What are you going to do, like, anti-trans next?" she says in an expletive-laced lecture. "This is bulls---. This is violent. You're triggering my students." When a male student at the table says he's "sorry about that," she responds, "No, you're not, because you can't even have a f---ing baby ... Get this s--- the f--- out of here." She then pushes materials off the table and walks away, still cursing, according to footage shared online. The school previously told the Post that there was an ongoing investigation into Rodriguez's actions. (Read more professor stories.)