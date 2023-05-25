Greene's Call for 'Decorum' in House Is Met With Laughter

Marjorie Taylor Greene presided over the House on Wednesday as speaker pro tempore, and her critics are relishing one moment in particular. At one point, she banged the gavel and called for decorum, only to be met with laughter and jeers from Democrats, reports the Guardian. See the moment here. It happened when House Majority Leader Steve Scalise was trying to speak about the debt ceiling. At one point, somebody shouted something, prompting Scalise to pause and call for "decorum." Soon after, Greene herself repeated the scolding after banging her gavel: "The members are reminded to abide by decorum of the House," she said, per Mediaite.

Howls and catcalls then erupted from the Democrats. The Hill reports that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cori Bush were among those who stood and began shouting. Greene, of course, relishes flouting decorum herself when in the chamber—among other things, she heckled President Biden during his State of the Union address, twice. Last month, derogatory remarks she made about Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas during a committee hearing were formally struck from the record. Greene hasn't commented on the Democrats' reaction on Wednesday. Democrats, though, sound pretty happy about it. "Irony died today on the House floor," tweeted Rep. Jared Huffman. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)