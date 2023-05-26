Trump's Next Town Hall Won't Go Out Live

Former President Trump is following up his CNN town hall event with one on another network he often maligns—Fox News. The network says the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination will join host Sean Hannity for a town hall in Iowa on Thursday, the Hill reports. The network says it will be pre-taped, with Hannity taking questions from the audience, before it airs at 9pm Eastern. Trump's controversial CNN town hall, moderated by Kaitlan Collins, went out live, the Wrap notes. Hannity also hosted Trump town halls in June 2021, June 2020, and September 2016.

Last month, Fox settled a defamation case connected to false claims about the 2020 election for $787.5 million. The Hill notes that Trump has accused the network of being too close to his leading rival for the nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. "They are desperately pushing DeSanctimonious who, regardless, is dropping like a rock," Trump said in a Truth Social post earlier this month. "Fox News has become the DeSanctimonious Network, but it will never work because he doesn’t have the goods." USA Today reports that CNN has two more town halls with a Republican candidate and potential candidate coming up: Nikki Haley on June 4 and Mike Pence, who has yet to disclose his 2024 plans, on June 7. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)