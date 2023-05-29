California College Grad, 12, Busts a School Record

Clovis Hung is 12. He's also a member of the class of 2023—at Fullerton College, making him the youngest graduate in the California community college's history, per NBC News. Clovis' achievement outdoes the previous record set by Jack Rico, who graduated from the same college at 13. Clovis started his academic journey at Fullerton when he was 9, after learning of Jack Rico's accomplishment. "I didn't expect to beat him," he tells KABC. And Clovis' graduation wasn't a simple one-degree affair.

KTLA reports he was awarded five associate of arts degrees in diverse fields: history, social sciences, social behavior and self-development, arts and human expression, and science and mathematics. According to a press release from the school, Clovis' enrollment at Fullerton started with the course "World Civilizations to 1550" in the fall of 2020. He subsequently took on more classes each semester, even challenging himself with honors courses. The youth's professors and peers "treated me like a little brother," he says.

Clovis is still a 12-year-old kid, though: "I play basketball five days a week and sometimes a whole week because I have games. I also play games like Minecraft and Roblox and I also have Civil Air Patrol and Boy Scouting," he says, as well as setting up Star Wars scenes with Legos. He's also working his way toward becoming an Eagle Scout, in addition to recently joining the Civic Air Patrol as part of a goal to get a pilot's license by the time he turns 16. His future plans reportedly include STEM classes at Fullerton until he's ready to apply to universities. What does he want to be when he grows up? Clovis' career interests range from aerospace to medicine to piloting. (Read more child prodigy stories.)