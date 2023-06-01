Sex and the City Surprise: Samantha Is Back, in Person

The Sex and the City sequel has been notably missing the fourth member of the original gang, Samantha Jones—but she's coming back, albeit briefly. Sources tell Variety Kim Cattrall has already filmed her dialogue for the cameo on HBO's And Just Like That, which will involve Samantha having a phone conversation with Carrie Bradshaw. Cattrall, who has had some not-so-nice things to say about Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie, did not see or interact with Parker, any of the show's other stars, or showrunner Michael Patrick King while filming, the sources say. She will only appear in one scene. "Secret's out!" tweeted the show's official Twitter account after news broke.

Samantha's presence has so far only been felt in And Just Like That via text messages between her and Carrie, which indicated she and Carrie had a falling-out and Samantha had moved to London. But their text exchanges gradually warmed up, and in the first season finale, the two characters had a text exchange in which they made plans to meet the following night. A "famed" SATC costume designer, who has not been working on the sequel (but who is good friends with Cattrall, per BuzzFeed), returned to dress Cattrall for the scene, which was filmed March 22 in a town car in a New York City parking garage. It will air in August, on the second season finale of the show, and the New York Post reports the scene is a "cliffhanger." (Also returning: John Corbett as Aidan.)