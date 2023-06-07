CEO Chris Licht Is Out at CNN

Chris Licht could not survive his brutal week. The CEO of CNN has resigned from his post after 13 months, Axios reports. Licht himself confirmed the news to the outlet after it was first reported by Puck. Licht has been reeling from the fallout of a scathing profile of him in the Atlantic that came out over the weekend. The development comes after "a year of leadership missteps" and "programming misfires," including a town hall with former President Trump that was widely criticized internally, writes Dylan Byers of Puck. All of the above was chronicled in depth in the all-access magazine profile.

“I met with Chris and he will be leaving CNN,” David Zaslav, head of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, told staffers in an editorial call Wednesday, according to CNN's own coverage. “I have great respect for Chris, personally and professionally,” Zaslav said in a later statement, per the Washington Post. “The job of leading CNN was never going to be easy, especially at a time of huge disruption and transformation, and he has poured his heart and soul into it." A team of executives including Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley, Eric Sherling, and new hire David Leavy will run things on an interim basis. (Read more Chris Licht stories.)