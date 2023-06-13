The Chris Christie of 2016 (and even 2019) is much different than the Chris Christie of 2023—at least when it comes to how he feels about former President Trump. "Loser, loser, loser!" is how the former New Jersey governor now depicts Trump, just one of many barbs Christie, 60, let fly Monday night in a CNN town hall in New York, reports USA Today. Christie, once again a presidential candidate in the 2024 election (he also ran in 2016), pulled no punches in going after his biggest rival for the GOP nomination, who at the moment is far ahead of every other Republican in the primary polls. Some choice quotes from Christie, who says an "angry" and "vengeful" Trump returning to the White House would be solely about "settling scores," per USA Today, the New York Times, and CNN:

"He has shown himself ... to be completely self-centered, completely self-consumed, and doesn't give a damn about the American people."

On big GOP losses in the 2018, 2020, and 2022 elections: "He hasn't won a damn thing since 2016—three-time loser."

On efforts to improve immigration laws: "It is an abject failure, and now he blames Joe Biden for it. But what the heck did you do to make it better?"

On Trump's 2020 election lies: "Don't allow the showmanship to obscure the facts. The facts are, he lost to Joe Biden. And he lost to Joe Biden, in my opinion, because he lost independent voters."

"It was like he was Voldemort from Harry Potter—nobody wanted to mention his name," Christie said of fellow Republicans shying away from talking about Trump at a recent GOP event. "Like, say his name, man, say his name."

"Looks pretty damning," Christie said of Trump's most recent indictment over classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate. "This is vanity run amok ... He is voluntarily putting our country through this."

Christie had a joint insult about both Trump and Biden, regarding their combined ages, which he noted adds up to about 160. "I'm sorry, guys. Nobody beats Father Time."

More on that: "Look, I think the single biggest thing I can contribute to unifying this country is to get rid of Joe Biden and get rid of Donald Trump. They are past their sell-by dates, OK? It's done. It's time."