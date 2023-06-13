New Inflation Numbers Likely to Ward Off Rate Hike

Consumer prices in the United States cooled last month, rising just 0.1% from April to May and extending the past year's steady easing of inflation. Still, inflation remains well above normal levels, and some measures of underlying price pressures remained high.

Annual slowdown: Measured year over year, inflation slowed to just 4% in May—the lowest 12-month figure in more than two years and well below April’s 4.9% annual rise, per the AP. The pullback was driven by tumbling gas prices and smaller increases in grocery prices and other items.

Measured year over year, inflation slowed to just 4% in May—the lowest 12-month figure in more than two years and well below April’s 4.9% annual rise, per the AP. The pullback was driven by tumbling gas prices and smaller increases in grocery prices and other items. The Fed: Tuesday’s inflation figures arrive just as Federal Reserve officials begin a pivotal two-day meeting, and the numbers raised the odds that the central bank will leave interest rates alone after imposing 10 straight rate hikes dating back to March 2022, per CNBC. Dow futures rose in the immediate wake of the report's release.