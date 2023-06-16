15 Killed When Semi Collides With Bus Bringing Seniors to Casino

At least 15 are dead in Canada after a semi-trailer truck collided with a bus carrying senior citizens to a casino Thursday. The details of the accident, including which vehicle had the right of way, aren't yet clear, but officials are warning the death toll could rise. About 25 seniors were in the bus, and 10 were taken to the hospital with injuries, the CBC reports. "To all those waiting, I can't imagine how difficult it is not knowing if the person you love the most will be making it home tonight. I'm so sorry we cannot get you the definitive answers you need more quickly," said the commanding officer of the RCMP in Manitoba, the province where the tragedy took place. Officials from the province all the way up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were publicly mourning and offering condolences, CTV News reports.

Witnesses described a shocking scene, with a "massive fire" devouring the bus until there was "nothing left," and multiple tarps covering bodies on the ground in the rural area. One man says both his parents were on the bus and only his mother, who is hospitalized, has been accounted for so far. "So [my] family's just basically waiting for word," he said. "It's just very difficult." The crash took place on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry, where the destination of the Sand Hills Casino is located, around 11:43am. Both drivers survived, and officials are vowing to "get the answers" and determine whether there was any wrongdoing. The bus was at an intersection on the highway, crossing the eastbound lanes, when it was hit by the truck, which was heading east, the AP reports. Day & Ross, the trucking company involved, offered condolences and said it will cooperate with the investigation. (Read more Canada stories.)