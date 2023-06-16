Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Are Off Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are breaking up with Spotify. Markle hosted the Archetypes podcast on the streaming service as part of a $20 million deal the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made with Spotify in 2020, but the podcast isn't getting a second season, Deadline reports. "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," the two entities say in a joint statement. Sources say the Sussexes are, per Deadline, "rethinking their deals to find better homes and partnerships for content" and that Archetypes could be re-launched elsewhere. It was the only podcast to come out of the deal, the Wall Street Journal reports, and its sources say Harry and Meghan won't receive the full payout since they didn't meet "productivity benchmarks."

The Journal calls the series' cancellation "a sign of the continuing correction in the podcast market," as the shows are popular with listeners but difficult to monetize for streaming services. Spotify has seen significant revenue losses even as monthly users increase, and it has laid off a significant percentage of its staffers this year. The company also, per the Journal, "announced a revamped approach to podcasting that includes making shows available on platforms outside Spotify and a shift to focus on offering creator tools to podcasters rather than making original content." Markle's talent agency says she "is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform." (Read more Prince Harry stories.)