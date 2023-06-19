Celebrations Kick Off for 'Second Independence Day'

Many Americans are celebrating Juneteenth, marking the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free. For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of the darkest chapters in US history with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances, or cookouts. The US government was slow to embrace the occasion: It was only in 2021 that President Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday, per the AP. And just as many people learn what Juneteenth is all about, the holiday's traditions are facing new pressures—political rhetoric condemning efforts to teach Americans about the nation's racial history, companies using the holiday as a marketing event, and people partying without understanding why. More on the federal holiday:



How did it start? The celebrations began with enslaved people in Galveston, Texas. Although President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in 1863, it couldn't be enforced in many places in the South until the Civil War ended in 1865. Even then, some white people who'd profited from their unpaid labor were reluctant to share the news. News that the war had ended and slaves were free finally reached Galveston when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived in the Gulf Coast city on June 19, 1865, more than two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in Virginia. Slavery was permanently abolished six months later, when Georgia ratified the 13th Amendment. The next year, the now-free people of Galveston started celebrating Juneteenth, an observance that has continued and spread around the world.