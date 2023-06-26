Chris Christie is firing back at Donald Trump's potshots about his weight with a potshot of his own: "He should take a look in the mirror." The former New Jersey governor appeared on Fox's MediaBuzz over the weekend, where host Howard Kurtz asked him about the Trump quips, reports Politico . (When Christie announced, Trump razzed him about his size on Truth Social and in a retweeted video edited to make it appear as if Christie were at a buffet for his campaign launch.) "Oh, like he's some Adonis?" Christie told Kurtz. "Here's my message to him: I don't care what he says about me, and I don't care what he thinks about me, and he should take a look in the mirror every once in a while—maybe he'd drop the weight thing off of his list of criticisms."

Christie, unlike most of the other 2024 GOP candidates, has made attacking Trump's character the central part of his campaign. He experienced the dangers of that on Friday when he was loudly booed during a speech to the conservative Faith and Freedom Coalition, reports USA Today. "You can boo all you want," Christie told the evangelical crowd, adding that Republicans will have to confront the issue of Trump's character sooner or later. "He has let us down," said the former governor.

Afterward, Christie said he expected the boos. "That is predominantly a Trump crowd," he said on ABC's This Week, per Politico. "But they need to hear the truth, too." He added that he "absolutely" sees evidence that his anti-Trump message is resonating among Republican voters. "I've been in the race for less than three weeks and [I am] already in third place in New Hampshire, only four points behind Ron DeSantis, who's been in the race for a longer time and is supposed to be the co-front-runner," he said. Maybe so, but Trump remains the clear front-runner, and his lead has only increased since his recent indictment. (Read more Chris Christie 2024 stories.)